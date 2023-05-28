The Concho Valley continues to be tucked away between waves of strong convective activity across the region.

As afternoon warming exceeded expectations, a lot more cloud cover from dissipating thunderstorms over West Texas cleared up and allowed temperatures to shoot up into the 80s.

Tonight convective activity continues to be watched closely for any strong, sudden development from both the northwest and southwest.

Passing clouds and humid conditions make the entire region prime for patches of drizzle up to a sudden thunderstorm before quickly running out of energy.