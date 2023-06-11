High pressure continues to build in over the Concho Valley and with it, comes that dry Chihuahua desert air.

As gustier conditions out of the southwest combined with those clear skies, help promote the relative temperature to feel much more warm than it is as we could see those triple digits again today.

Tonight those clear skies going to still be the theme as overnight heating will let those lows stay in the comfortable low 70s with those winds still picking up from time to time out of the southwest.