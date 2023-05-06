Southwesterly winds brought on by ridging from the Subtropical Jet continues to bring widespread stratocumulus across the Concho Valley as cooler drier air moving over the mountains interacts with the warm humid air from the gulf. This collision at the surface will continue to increase in convective activity as late afternoon to early evening could produce an isolated rain shower or two.

Highs should quickly push into the mid 90s today as the long wave frontal pattern places a ridge from the Dakotas all the way down into central Texas and parts of the Chihuahua Desert. These hotter than average temperatures, for this time of year, will continue to spin off thermal lows that will be more intense in nature due to the weather blocking pattern forming over the eastern United States.

Tonight expect lows to be on the warmer side of 60 if not low 70s as that sustained southerly wind brings in the warmer tropical air creating the potential for an overnight shower or two to appear.

These conditions really prime the atmosphere for tomorrow as we could see another triple digit day.