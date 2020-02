A break from the wintry mix with temperatures in the low 30s. Snow and wintry mix come back for the afternoon. Winds are 15 miles per hour which will make it feel even cold outside. Today's high gets to the mid 30s.

Slowly warming up for the end of the week with highs getting back to the 60s. A dry front keeps 60s for the weekend. Next week another low pressure and cold front brings rain to the Concho Valley.