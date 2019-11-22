KLST Weekend Planner: Pleasant with lots of sunshine

November 23-24 Forecast

Saturday

Dry air-mass in place and lots of sunshine will set up a picture perfect afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 69-71 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph behind a weak cold front that arrives. Find a way to get outdoors and enjoy this weather while it lasts.

Sunday

A few high thin clouds will sweep across the region, however it will be another bright and sunny afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 74-76 degrees. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with occasional wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph.