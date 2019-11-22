KLST Weekend Planner: Pleasant with lots of sunshine

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
November 23-24 Forecast

Saturday

Dry air-mass in place and lots of sunshine will set up a picture perfect afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 69-71 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph behind a weak cold front that arrives. Find a way to get outdoors and enjoy this weather while it lasts.

Sunday

A few high thin clouds will sweep across the region, however it will be another bright and sunny afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 74-76 degrees. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with occasional wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.