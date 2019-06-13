Permian’s Jeff Ellison Speaks at Final Day of Angelo Football Clinic

The 46th Annual Angelo Football Clinic finished up Thursday afternoon at the Junell Center. Odessa Permian Head Coach, Jeff Ellison, was the last speaker at the clinic.

“It feels great,” Coach Ellison said. “Being here these three days and getting to meet all the great coaches around the State, and Coach Young. Just the history behind this clinic is amazing.”

Coach Ellison took over the head coaching duties at Permian in November 2018, after serving as interim coach during the regular season. He attended the clinic for the first time this year, and highlighted O-line play in the Pistol Veer

“I’ve been an offensive line coach my entire career,” Coach Ellison said. ” I played in college and it’s all I coached. So hopefully with this, they pick something up with that this is the fundamentals of offensive line play.”

The Panthers finished the season 8-4 and lost to Arlington Lamar in the Area Round of the playoffs in 2018. The Vikings knocked out the Central Bobcats prior to that in the Bi-District round.

For the first time in five years, the two programs were not in the same District this past season. Permian remained in District 2-6A and Central moved to District 3-6A after District realignment in February 2018.