KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday September 29, 2019

A few sprinkles worked their way into the Concho Valley this afternoon. Western parts of San Angelo even saw a few cooling sprinkles between 2pm and 3pm. Tomorrow will be very similar with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico entering into our southern counties and working their way northward throughout the day.

Expect the 90s to continue into the new work week for our high temperatures. We will be monitoring a cold front approaching the area Thursday and overnight into Friday. If this front maintains its strength and pushes through the Concho Valley it will help to lower our temperatures, hopefully into the upper 80s. Rain will also accompany this cold front which will benefit many of our areas that are under a severe drought. This event is still far out and could change over the next few days. Keep your finger’s crossed that this cold front will maintain its strength and push southward by the end of the week.

