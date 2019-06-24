KLST Weather Forecast Sunday June 23, 2019 Video

Severe thunderstorms working their way just to our north but Coleman county continues to be under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:15 PM CST. Main threats with these storms will be large hail, excessive lightning, and hail of ping pong size.

We could see another few storms enter into the Concho Valley tomorrow morning and into the afternoon hours. Eastern counties will likely have the best chance to see some cooling rain. Otherwise our rain chances decrease significantly for the start of the work week and into next weekend. Our attention will turn once again to the hot summer heat. Highs will be in the 90s for the week and with the humidity factored in it will feel like we are in, or close to, the triple digits. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated this week. Plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures to go around.

