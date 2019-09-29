KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday September 28, 2019

Temperatures continue to remain in the mid 90s for the weekend and they are expected to remain with us into next week. Rain chances will be isolated with showers mostly staying west tonight.

Sunday some Gulf moisture could work its way into our southern counties and maybe linger into our central counties. Expect dry conditions for mid-week but we are keeping a close eye on late next week. Models are tracking a cold front that could dip down and move through the Concho Valley delivering some much needed rain to the region. However, this event is still far off and conditions could, and will likely, change over the next few days. Keep your finger’s crossed though because with our extreme drought conditions we could really use a strong cold front right now.

