KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday September 14, 2019

Our hot and dry weather pattern continues for the rest of the weekend and into next week. During this time of the year the Concho Valley should see high temperatures in the upper 80s, however, we will be mostly in the mid to high 90s for the next few days.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to be the dominant force in the atmosphere for the state of Texas. We won’t see a change in this pattern until late next week when that ridge moves eastward allowing for a few isolated showers to form near our area.

We are also keeping a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico where a tropical disturbance has a 30% chance of developing over the next 5 days. This disturbance will be tracking westward over the next few days towards Mexico and northern parts of Mexico. If it holds together it could deliver some showers to parts of south Texas and isolated chances for our southern and eastern counties.

