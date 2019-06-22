KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday June 22, 2019

A few lingering showers for our southeastern counties will be sticking around for the evening before fully dissipating. Our rain chances will be isolated for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. If you manage to receive an isolated shower, consider yourself very lucky, especially since our heat indices will be close to the triple digits for the next few days.

We will be contained in a high pressure ridge for the next several days preventing any moisture from developing. Instead expect mostly dry weather with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain close to average for this time of the year.