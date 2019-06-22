KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday June 22, 2019

It has been a long three day marathon with triple digit temperatures but we are finally back down to average highs for this time of the year. Humidity, however, is still taunting us and raising our heat index values closer to the triple digits. Get ready for warmer temperatures to close out your weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Our best chance for rain will be in isolated form overnight Sunday into Monday. This will be the pattern for the new work week, with high temperatures in the 90s, heat index values hovering around the triple digits, and isolated rain chances. Summer is officially here.