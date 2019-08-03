KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday August 3, 2019

Seven straight days of triple digit heat but we can finally say that there is some relief on the way tonight.

A weak cold front will be pushing in during the overnight hours and many of us could be hearing the sound of rain against our windows during the early morning hours. These rain showers will still be isolated in nature with our eastern counties having a better chance of seeing these rain chances.

Regardless of if your area receives some drops of rain, or not, temperatures will be lowering to average starting tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s for most of the Concho Valley. Enjoy them while they last because those triple digits will be back by midweek and continuing into next weekend.

