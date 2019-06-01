KLST Weather Forecast Saturday 6PM; June 1, 2019

Isolated thunderstorms are still possible overnight tonight but will mostly be confined to our western counties. Another hot day expected tomorrow with temperatures continuing to hover in the 90’s. A low pressure trough enters our region Tuesday and Wednesday increasing our rain chance for midweek. These showers and thunderstorms will help keep us cool for a couple of days but summer temperatures will push in by the end of the week. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90’s and with humidity factored in, it could feel like we are in the triple digits across much of the Concho Valley.

June 1st marks the opening to the Atlantic Hurricane Season and we are already watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. National Weather Service is giving this a 60% chance of developing into a named system.