KLST Weather Forecast; June 20, 2019

You do not need a meteorologist to tell you that it was hot yesterday. San Angelo reached a high of 102 and Sterling City even reported a high of 105 degrees. Unfortunately, this is day 2 of 3 in the triple digits. Hotter temperatures expected today with heat index values closer to 110 degrees.

The following counties are under a heat advisory until 7:00 PM CST tonight: Sterling, Coke, Tom Green, and Mason.

Take plenty of breaks, spend time indoors, and keep yourself hydrated today. Here are a few hints on how you can stay cool and safe today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow expect one more day with temperatures in the triple digits. A little “cooler” but factoring in the humidity it will still feel closer to 105 degrees for many areas. Rain chances remain low for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Our next best chance for rain will be early next week but our temperatures will still be in the mid 90s for the Concho Valley.