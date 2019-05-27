KLST Weather Forecast 6PM, Monday May 27, 2019

A hot and pleasant day for many of us across the Concho Valley to celebrate Memorial Day. Tonight we remain mostly clear with some gusty wind approaching from the SSW. Tomorrow we could see another repeat with temperatures possibly exceeding 90 degrees. Rain is on the way as another Pacific low moves into our area Tuesday night. Our rain chances will remain high Wednesday all the way into Friday before we dry out once more for the upcoming weekend.
