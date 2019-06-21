KLST PM Forecast: Friday, June 21st, 2019

Isolated storms are possible in our western counties tonight as they move off of the Dry Line from the Trans-Pecos region. A strong cap will limit storm development as storms begin to move into the Concho Valley. It’ll be mild overnight with temperatures falling to 74-76 degrees. For tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with temperatures topping out at 94-96 degree. Feel-like temperatures across the region will be between 102-104 degrees. Winds will be strong out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Slight rain chances return tomorrow evening across the area.

