Warm and cloudy for your Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures continue to climb through out the day getting into the upper 70s. Afternoon will bring some storms into the Concho Valley. These storms could bring heavy rain fall, strong winds and some lightning.

Thursday overnight rain chances and early Friday morning rain due to a cold front comes through the area. The rain will be clearing out for the morning commute.

The rest of the weekend is normal November temperatures of mid to upper 60s.