Getting into the mid 40s this afternoon with a few clouds sticking around. Slowly warming up into the mid 50s for the end of the day.

Overnight a weak cold front brings 10% chance of showers and keeping the Concho Valley area cooler. Thursday will stay in the upper 50s before warmer air and temps brings 60s.

Another weak cold front Sunday keeps us in the 60s with 20% chance of showers. Warm air quickly comes into our area bring 70s for highs for next week.