Clouds still sticking around for this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A few breaks in the clouds this evening and highs getting into the upper 50s.

The rest of the week the Concho Valley is seeing a warming trend. Friday and the weekend are the warmest with 70s. Plenty of warm air from the south and sunshine will make feel unseasonable.

Early Monday morning of next week a cold front moves through the area. This cold front is dry and will bring back mid 50s for highs.