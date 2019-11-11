KLST Noon Forecast: Monday, November the 11th

Low 40s across the area this afternoon. Some light showers passing through. They are staying rain into the afternoon. Into the evening as temps drop below freezing southern parts could see some sleet.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning. Winds between 20-25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. The combination of the wind and temperatures make it feel colder then what the thermometer will say. Tuesday morning will have 20s for lows making the wind chill feel in the teens.

Rest of the week we warm up into the low 60s.

