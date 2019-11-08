KLST Noon forecast: Friday, November the 8th

Slowly warming up as our Friday ends with highs getting into the mid 50s. Plenty of clouds are sticking around with a few thankful breaks to allow the sun to shine through.

The weekend we are warming up even more. Saturday we start out cool in the upper 30s. Highs get into the low 70s. Sunday is even warmer with highs getting into the mid 70s. A combination of sunshine and nice temperatures make it for a nice weekend.

Next week a strong cold front brings cold temperatures with some lows being bellow freezing.