The clouds are being persistent this afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 40s with a few lucky ones just getting to 50. It slowly warms up for the end of the day with upper 50s.

The weekend brings warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Saturday highs in the upper 60s. Sunday even warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

A warm start to next week with Monday getting into the upper 70s. A cold front comes through Wednesday bring some light rain chances and cooler temperatures.