KLST Noon Forecast: Friday, December the 27th







Another warm day for the end of your week. Temperatures start in the mid 50s with plenty clouds. Highs get into the upper 60s with a few areas seeing low 70s. Rain chances start to roll in late in the evening of Friday.

Overnight and early Saturday morning a cold front brings rain chances. Highs are in the mid 60s. End of December ends with low 60s and plenty of sunshine. Wednesday light 20% chance of showers with another system starts 2020.

Another system comes into the Concho Valley later next week. This system will bring light rain chances and keep our temperatures cool.



