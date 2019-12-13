KLST Noon forecast: Friday, December the 13th

Mid 60s for most in the Concho Valley with one or two areas breaking into the 70s early. By the heat of the day everyone in the area will see mid 70s.

Upper level warm air and warm surface air brings an unseasonably warm weekend. Saturday highs get into the upper 70s. Sunday being the warmest with upper 70s and a few areas seeing 80.

The cold does come back for the beginning of next week Monday. A cold front brings highs back to the mid 50s.

