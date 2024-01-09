Wind advisory is no longer in effect. However, we will continue to see those windy conditions throughout the week.
San Angelo44°F Sunny Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 16 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee40°F Sunny Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 17 mph NW
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado44°F Sunny Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon42°F Sunny Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden42°F Sunny Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 18 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
