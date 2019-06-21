KLST Morning Weather Forecast; June 21, 2019

Happy Summer!

Today marks the summer solstice and the season kicks off at 10:54am CST. We have the temperatures to go along with the season. Another day in the triple digits for most of our counties in the Concho Valley. Factoring in humidity all of us will feel like we are between 100 and 105 degrees. Try and spend most of the day inside and stay hydrated.

Our temperatures become more tolerable starting tomorrow. Expect temperatures in the mid 90s for many of our areas, and this will continue for the weekend and into next week. Rain chances remain isolated for Friday and into the weekend but, keep your fingers crossed, a cold front could track close to our area Sunday evening into Monday bringing us some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Happy summer solstice and enjoy the weekend!