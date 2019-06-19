KLST Morning Weather Forecast; June 19, 2019

Today is first time this week that many of us are waking up with the help of our alarm clocks. No more thunderstorms to help jolt us awake, instead our focus is on the triple digit heat for the remainder of the week.

Lots of sun for today and this will help increase our temperatures up to 100 degrees for many areas in the Concho Valley. Even areas that will see high 90s will feel like they are in triple digit temperatures because of the humidity in the atmosphere. Take it easy today, stay hydrated, and spend most of the day indoors with AC.

Triple digits will continue for the remainder of the week with even hotter temperatures for your Thursday, rising up into the mid 100s. Isolated storm chances for the rest of the week and into the weekend.