KLST Morning Weather Forecast; June 18, 2019

Parts of northern Concho Valley are experiencing another round of storms this morning. While this line is not severe it is still delivering heavy rain, excessive lightning, and winds in excess of 50 mph across Coke, Runnels and Coleman counties.

These thunderstorms will clear out by the late morning and most of us can enjoy mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower to mid 90’s. However, we could see another round of storms trying to develop tonight and overnight into Wednesday. With all of the rain this week be mindful on the roads as flash flooding is possible, especially in our northern counties this morning.

Starting tomorrow we enter into the triple digits with drier conditions. This pattern will continue for the rest of the work week before we lower slightly into the upper 90’s for the weekend. Stay safe this morning and keep an eye to the sky this afternoon and evening for the chance to see more thunderstorms.