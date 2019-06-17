KLST Morning Weather Forecast; June 17, 2019

A stormy start to our day with strong thunderstorms moving through a large portion of the Concho Valley, including the city of San Angelo. These storms will slowly be moving out of the area by this afternoon, but we could see a return of some isolated thunderstorms later this evening and overnight. 

A lot of rainfall being produced with these thunderstorms this morning. The main threat will be flash flooding along roadways. Remember: turn around, don’t drown. Stay safe this morning and into the afternoon as these thunderstorms slowly weaken and move away from the Concho Valley. 

Enjoy this rain because summer is just around the corner and officially starts Friday. In “celebration” of the hot season, temperatures are expected to increase into the triple digits. Our rain chances will go down significantly as these hot temperatures move into the area, which is expected for the summer season. Instead of thunderstorms, we will be dealing with very hot temperatures. 

