KLST Morning Weather Forecast; June 14, 2019

We will be rising up to normal temperatures for this time of the year later this afternoon. Most areas will reach into the lower 90s, but the topic of the day will be the high winds from the south-southwest. During the next few hours winds will be picking up with speeds of between 20 to 25 mph but gusting to 45 mph at times. It will be a bad hair day for all of us.

Winds will die down overnight and we could see a few sprinkles and showers mostly for our western counties during the evening. Our rain chances remain minimal throughout the Father’s Day weekend but we could hear some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Enjoy this weekend because starting next week we could be back into the triple digits.

