KLST Morning Weather Forecast; June 13, 2019

Another day filled with lots of sunshine and temperatures still slightly below average for this time of the year. If you think it is hot now, just wait until this weekend.

Gusty winds for the next few days and very little chance of rain. Watching a low pressure move into the region Sunday night and overnight into Monday and this could increase our rain and thunderstorm chances slightly for the end of the weekend.

The main story will be the heat for Father’s Day. Make sure to keep dad cool because we are expecting temperatures to reach up into the upper 90’s for the day. Remember to stay hydrated and keep yourself cool this weekend and into next week.

