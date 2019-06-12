KLST Morning Weather Forecast; June 12, 2019

Good Wednesday morning everyone. A crisp start to our day with most of our temperatures in the high 50’s to 60’s, but we will be rising fast to a high of 88 degrees for the afternoon.

Cloudy start to the day but the sun will help to burn off some of these clouds. We can look forward to some sunny skies for the afternoon and evening hours.

Watching an area of rain gradually weakening to our north as it moves slowly southward close to our area. A few of these showers could make their way into the Concho Valley to help cool us off, but the severe threat remains minimal. A possible isolated thunderstorm could develop during the afternoon but most of us will remain high and dry.

