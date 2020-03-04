KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 4th

We will continue to see rain showers scattered across much of the Concho Valley area, with an extra half an inch expected for accumulation though the morning and afternoon hours. Highs only in the low to mid 50’s. After this evening, we will have clearing skies, but much cooler temperatures, with lows in the 30’s. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with highs bouncing back up into the 60’s and 70’s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!