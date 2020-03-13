KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 13th

After a bit of activity this early morning, we will see scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, especially in the corners of Sterling, Irion, and Crockett counties. Highs in the upper 60’s and mid 70’s. Possible wind gust up to 60 mph and hail can be expected. Tomorrow, a break from the rain and clouds, with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. However, more rain showers and thunderstorms are expected this upcoming Sunday and Monday.
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!