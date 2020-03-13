KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, March 13th

After a bit of activity this early morning, we will see scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, especially in the corners of Sterling, Irion, and Crockett counties. Highs in the upper 60’s and mid 70’s. Possible wind gust up to 60 mph and hail can be expected. Tomorrow, a break from the rain and clouds, with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. However, more rain showers and thunderstorms are expected this upcoming Sunday and Monday.

