Warmest part of our day starts this morning. Temps are in the low 60s before the cold front comes through. A Wind Advisory is in effect from Monday 10AM to Tuesday 6AM. Winds are between 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

The combination of the wind and cold temperatures make it feel even colder. Monday night temps feel in the 20s and Tuesday morning temps feel in the teens.