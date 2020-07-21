KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, July the 21st

A partly cloudy skies for today with highs in the mid 90s. A cool evening with lows getting to 73 with a few clouds. Wednesday late afternoon isolated and pop up showers and storms come across the Concho Valley. Wednesday highs are a bit cooler in the low 90s.

End of the week warming up back to the upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies and staying dry for Thursday and Friday. A disturbance in the gulf of Mexico brings a bit more moisture into the state. This increases the Concho Valleys rain chances. Saturday a few showers throughout the day from the South East.