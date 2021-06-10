KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, June the 10th

Temperatures got to the upper 90s with a few getting to the triple digits. Heat index felt like triple digits. Overnight a few clouds roll in and temperatures cool down to the mid 70s. This week feels like summer is in full swing. Temperatures keep warming up. These hot temperatures stay for the end of the week and into the weekend. Clear skies, hot temperatures, and humidity will make it feel even hotter outside.

Next week a bit of cooler temperatures come for the Concho Valley. After triple digits cooler is in the mid 90s. The humidity goes doing next week. This will help keep our heat index on the lower side but still hot.