KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, June the 10th

Temperatures got to the upper 90s with a few getting to the triple digits. Heat index felt like triple digits. Overnight a few clouds roll in and temperatures cool down to the mid 70s. This week feels like summer is in full swing. Temperatures keep warming up. These hot temperatures stay for the end of the week and into the weekend. Clear skies, hot temperatures, and humidity will make it feel even hotter outside.

Next week a bit of cooler temperatures come for the Concho Valley. After triple digits cooler is in the mid 90s. The humidity goes doing next week. This will help keep our heat index on the lower side but still hot.

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
75°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
75°F Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

87°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
74°F Generally clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

88°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
