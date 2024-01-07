We saw a slight warm up in our temps for our afternoon highs. Skies were sunny and winds have been strong across the entire area for this Sunday. Looking ahead to our overnight hours our temps won’t cool down much, we’ll stay in the 50s throughout the night with a small cool down for the morning hours into the 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the night as well.

For our early Monday morning hours we will see some showers start form across the western counties. These showers will move east and arrive in San Angelo around 6 AM, these showers continue their march to the east and will be out of the area by around 11 AM. Temps will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s for our afternoon highs. Winds will be out of the west at 20-25 mph throughout the morning and increase to 30-35 mph through the later afternoon hours and gusts will be up to 45 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the majority of our day. As we transition into our overnight hours our temps will drop to the low 30s with some of us close if not below freezing. Skies will be clear. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts still up to 45 mph through the overnight hours.