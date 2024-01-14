We had a snowy afternoon across the Concho Valley on this Sunday. Temps were in the teens for our afternoon. Tonight we will cool all the way down close to 10 degrees here in San Angelo with some areas reaching single digits for their lows through the night. The snow will taper off throughout our nighttime hours. Skies will be cloudy throughout the night. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

For our Monday we will see a slight warmup in out afternoon highs, with highs expected in the low 30s with some of us raising above freezing for an hour or so. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will clear throughout our morning hours and we’ll end the afternoon with sunny skies. For our Overnight hours we will see lows drop to the low teens. Skies will be partly cloudy. Winds through the night will be out of the north northeast at 10-15 mph.