KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 15th

KLST Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

77° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 77° 65°

Sunday

85° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 55% 85° 67°

Monday

90° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 63°

Tuesday

81° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 81° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 62°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 85° 67°

Friday

84° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
72°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
69°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
68°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
67°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
66°

66°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
66°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
66°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
67°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
69°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
77°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
79°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
84°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
22%
84°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Crockett and Reagan Counties until 11PM.

Cloudy conditions to start the day, as the afternoon progressed cloud start retreating back to the east. That clearing and warming will allow for showers and thunderstorms later this evening. The greatest area of concern will be along the western parts of the Concho Valley and as storm move eastward they will weaken slightly. Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest concerns with these storms.

Tomorrow, a slight break from the storms as the greatest threat area will slide to the north along the Texas Panhandle, still temperatures will warm into the 80s during the afternoon with and isolated showers possible.

Monday and Tuesday the energy from the dryline will begin to move to the south and increase the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Concho Valley. No major change expected with temperatures as this will be a dryline event and not a cold front.

Wednesday, rain chances across the region will decrease once again, with just a isolated chances of showers and storms extending through the rest of the forecast period.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
19 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
19 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.