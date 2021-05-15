KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 15th

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Crockett and Reagan Counties until 11PM.

Cloudy conditions to start the day, as the afternoon progressed cloud start retreating back to the east. That clearing and warming will allow for showers and thunderstorms later this evening. The greatest area of concern will be along the western parts of the Concho Valley and as storm move eastward they will weaken slightly. Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest concerns with these storms.

Tomorrow, a slight break from the storms as the greatest threat area will slide to the north along the Texas Panhandle, still temperatures will warm into the 80s during the afternoon with and isolated showers possible.

Monday and Tuesday the energy from the dryline will begin to move to the south and increase the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Concho Valley. No major change expected with temperatures as this will be a dryline event and not a cold front.

Wednesday, rain chances across the region will decrease once again, with just a isolated chances of showers and storms extending through the rest of the forecast period.