Well we finally made it to the day that the arctic air makes it’s arrival in the Concho Valley. We held onto our last day of temps that are gonna be above freezing for a while for this Saturday. Our afternoon highs were in the 60s and we actually saw some slightly above average temps throughout the area today. Skies have been sunny though we have seen a couple high level clouds hang out around the area. As we look into our evening that’s when our temps will take their huge plunge. Our lows will drop all the way to the teens for tonight for most of us though some southern counties will hold onto low twenties for their overnight lows. These already cold temps with the addition of winds out of the northeast around 5-10 mph will cause us to see wind chill values ranging from around 5 to 10 degrees throughout the night as well. Skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow afternoon for our Sunday we will stay below freezing as we only warm up into the mid to upper 20s for our afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly cloudy and with this increase in moisture we have the possibility of seeing light freezing rain and or freezing fog especially for our eastern counties. If this precipitation does take place it will likely last all day Sunday and follow all the way into Mondays early morning hours. While this isn’t expected to form any accumulation of ice on roadways, always be extra cautious during any wintery weather. Our winds will be out of the east around 10 mph. Wind chills for the afternoon will range from 5 to 15 degrees. Sundays lows will drop all the way to the teens once again. Skies will be cloudy, and again– any freezing rain or fog that is in place will continue through the night. Winds will be out of the east northeast around 10 mph. Wind chills will again be roughly between 5 and 10 degrees.