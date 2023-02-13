A chilly start to our morning and remaining pretty cool throughout much of our afternoon. Winds started to increase out of the south southeast around 10-15 mph. Cloudy conditions throughout our entire Monday as well. Afternoon highs increased into the low to mid 60s. As we go into our overnight hours we see temps start to drop with overnight lows into the mid to upper 40s. We remain cloudy overnight and could see some widespread showers for our very late overnight hours. With our more widespread chances for the northeastern counties of the Concho Valley. Though these showers not lasting long and pushing off to the east before morning tomorrow. Winds increase overnight out of the south southwest at 15-25 mph though shifting out of the west after midnight and seeing gusts up to 40 mph. With a wind advisory going into place at 9:00PM tonight.

Winds continuing tomorrow with our wind advisory lasting until 6:00pm. These winds out of the west southwest at 20-25 mph increasing to 25-30 mph after our morning hours. Winds gusting up into the 50s. Temps still increasing with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow afternoon despite the windy conditions. Very sunny conditions for our afternoon. As we pass into nighttime winds decrease out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph though increasing to 15-20 mph after midnight and gusts up to 30 mph. Skies remain mostly clear though a few clouds move through the are. Overnight temps drop into the mid 40s for overnight lows.

A look ahead to our Wednesday afternoon. An even warmer afternoon with temps increasing to the mid 70s for our afternoon, continuing our above average temps for the Concho Valley. Winds also continuing out of the south southwest at 20-25 mph becoming west passing into the afternoon, and gusts up to 35 mph. Mostly sunny conditions with a few clouds rolling through. Passing into the overnight hours temps drop to the low 30s for overnight lows, dropping below freezing. Winds continuing out of the west at 15-20 mph though becoming out of the north as we pass midnight. Gusts still up to 30 mph. Also continuing mostly clear skies overnight.

Much cooler temps expected for our Thursday with our afternoon high only reaching the mid to upper 40s. A very definite drop compared to what we had been seeing. Winds still pretty hefty and out of the north at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Still seeing sunny conditions for the afternoon with few clouds through the area. As we go into our nighttime hours temps drop down to the low to mid 20s for a very cold night, Dropping below freezing for several hours. Winds remain out of the north though now at 5-15 mph and not nearly as gusty as previous nights. Skies also remaining mostly clear for our overnight hours.

To end our workweek we see cool temps continuing for our Friday afternoon. Afternoon temps a little warmer than our Thursday with highs reaching into the low 50s. Winds finally start to calm down, and become a bit more manageable, now out of the north at 5-10 mph. Skies remain sunny, to hopefully keep us feeling a tad bit warm with the chilly temps expected. Looking all the way ahead to Friday night we see temps drop down once again to the low 30s and some seeing below freezing temps for overnight lows. Winds shift out of the south southeast overnight around 10 mph, and skies start to gain some clouds, as we see mostly cloudy conditions overnight.