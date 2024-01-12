As the week finally comes to an end we saw a cool down in our temps for this afternoon. Highs only got to the upper 50s here in San Angelo. Skies have been mostly clear and we’ve seen some slight winds across the area. As we transition into our overnight hours our temps will drop to the low 30s tonight for our lows. Skies will be mostly clear through the night. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

For our Saturday we will see an increase in our temperatures across the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be sunny. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. As we head into the evening hours our temps take a steep drop, all the way to the teens for our overnight lows . Skies will be clear. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph for the start of our evening but further into the evening these winds shift out of the northwest. These northeasterly winds will cause our wind chill values to be between 10 and 15.

The major forecast that we’ve been looking forward to this week has been a blast of arctic air that is going to hit Saturday night and this will cause cold temps to stick around for a few days. We will struggle to warm up for our Sunday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 30s. Temperatures will not reach above freezing throughout our Sunday. Skies will start to increase our cloud content and we will see winds out of the east northeast at 10 mph. These winds doubling with the cold temps will cause us to see wind chills in the single digits with them ranging from around 5 degrees and 20 degrees through the afternoon. As we go into our evening hours our temps will drop to the upper teens and low 20s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will still be out of the northeast around 10 mph.