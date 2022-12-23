Another cold day for us here in the Concho Valley, only getting into the upper 20s and lower 30s for our afternoon highs. We’ve all stayed below freezing since Thursday early morning. Wind chills have lessened so we haven’t felt as cold as we head outside this afternoon. We’ll see temps drop back into the teens for us tonight for our overnight lows.

For our Christmas eve forecast we see temps slightly start to increase as we reach above freezing tomorrow afternoon with our afternoon highs in the upper 30s, definitely some wintery weather for our Christmas weekend. We continue to see hard freezing conditions across the Concho Valley for our overnight lows as they return to below freezing, dropping back to the low 20s.

Continuing our warming trend as we go into our Christmas forecast with afternoon highs increasing back to the low 50s, while still chilly, definitely warmer than we have been for the past few days! Perfect Christmas weather as we still feel in the holiday spirit, as we continue another cold night with lows in the upper 20s.