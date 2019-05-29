KLST AM Weather - Wednesday May 29, 2019
Strong to severe storm chances continue today and tomorrow
Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Storm chances will continue for tomorrow night as well. Taban Sharifi has more details in your full forecast.
To follow weather updates on social media:
Facebook: @TabanSharifi
Twitter: @TabanSharifi
More Stories
-
Parts of the Concho Valley are under a "Slight Risk" for…
-
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop after midnight…
-
Warm and breezy today with strong to severe storm chances tonight.…