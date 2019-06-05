KLST Weather

KLST AM Weather - Wednesday June 05, 2019

Isolated storms this afternoon, increasing storms tonight

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:17 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:17 AM CDT

Isolated showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon with more rain chances moving in tonight. Taban Sharifi has more details in your full forecast.

