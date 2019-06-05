KLST AM Weather - Wednesday June 05, 2019
Isolated storms this afternoon, increasing storms tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon with more rain chances moving in tonight. Taban Sharifi has more details in your full forecast.
To follow weather updates on social media:
Facebook: @TabanSharifi
Twitter: @TabanSharifi
More Stories
-
Scattered showers will once again increase in coverage after midnight.
-
A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect at 7:00 PM for…
-
Showers and thunderstorms through the morning with isolated chances…