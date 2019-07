Partly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower or storm across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows will fall to 70-72 degrees. For tomorrow, skies will start off partly sunny with gradual clearing taking place in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out at 94-96 degrees along with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media