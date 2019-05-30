KLST AM Weather Update - Thursday May 30, 2019
Severe storm chances return for the Concho Valley
Today: Isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms. High temperature 83°.
Tonight: Thunderstorms likely with strong to severe storms possible. Low temperature 64°.
Tomorrow: Shower and thunderstorm chances remain for the region. High temperature 82°.
To follow updates on social media:
Facebook: @TabanSharifi
Twitter: @TabanSharifi
More Stories
-
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this evening across…
-
Isolated showers and thunderstorms tonight with storm activity…
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Storm…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-