KLST AM Weather Update - Thursday May 30, 2019

Severe storm chances return for the Concho Valley

Posted: May 30, 2019 09:15 AM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 09:15 AM CDT

Today: Isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms. High temperature 83°.

Tonight: Thunderstorms likely with strong to severe storms possible. Low temperature 64°.

Tomorrow: Shower and thunderstorm chances remain for the region. High temperature 82°.

