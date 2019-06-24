KLST Weather

KLST AM Weather Update - Monday June 24, 2019

Isolated storm chances today, partly cloudy tomorrow

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:01 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:01 AM CDT

Today: High temperature 91°. Isolated storm chances late this afternoon.

Tonight: Diminishing storm chances. Low temperature 70°.

Tomorrow: High temperature 94°. Partly cloudy skies.

