KLST AM Weather Update - Monday June 24, 2019
Isolated storm chances today, partly cloudy tomorrow
Today: High temperature 91°. Isolated storm chances late this afternoon.
Tonight: Diminishing storm chances. Low temperature 70°.
Tomorrow: High temperature 94°. Partly cloudy skies.
