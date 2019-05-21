KLST Weather

KLST AM Weather - Tuesday May 21, 2019

Clearing skies with westerly winds gusting near 35 mph

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 06:28 AM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:28 AM CDT

Storms quickly pushed out of the Concho Valley this morning. This afternoon we are looking forward to sunny skies and gusty winds. Taban Sharifi has the details in your full weather forecast.

To follow weather updates on social media:

Facebook: @TabanSharifi

Twitter: @TabanSharifi

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News